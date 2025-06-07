Ex-Man Utd superkid Morrison hoping for England return

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has hopes of a return to English football.

Now 32, Morrison has regained his match fitness while playing in the UAE's lower leagues with Precision FC.

The midfielder has also played in Mexico and Sweden and retains hope of a landing a Championship contract.

He told The Athletic: “I do believe I can play in the Championship — easy. The frustrating thing is I’m not getting the opportunity.

“My agent has spoken to a lot of sporting directors, chief scouts and heads of recruitment, and we’ve got really close to an agreement.

“Then they get the manager’s opinion and it becomes, ‘Ah, but he’s done this, he’s done that’, and they are speaking about things that happened when I was a kid."

Time to move on

Morrison also said, “Time has moved on, it’s over a decade ago. But it’s crazy sometimes how people don’t move on.

“So many people have formed an opinion about me, but those opinions are based on things that happened 10 to 15 years ago.

“I’m 32 now. I’ve played football around the world and had a good career. I’m not a kid of 16 or 17 anymore.

“But then again, I have to look at myself because it all stems from my own mistakes. I did some things that were wrong and I can’t blame anyone but myself.”