Former Man Utd star Gomes rejects West Ham and Tottenham to join Marseille

Former Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes has snubbed a Premier League return this week and is set to join Marseille.

The England midfielder confirmed his departure from Lille this summer after four seasons with the Ligue 1 side in an emotional goodbye.

"After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it’s time for me to say goodbye.

"This club has been more than just a team — it’s been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch.

"I’m proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment. To the fans — thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful.

"I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you. Lille will always have a special place in my heart."

The 24-year-old will now join the Ligue 1 side as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano in what is a shock move for the young midfielder.

Olympique Marseille reach verbal agreement to sign Angel Gomes as free agent!

“Three-year contract in place, as @FabriceHawkins reports.

“Despite proposals from Germany, England and Italy, Gomes’ on his way to OM.”

Tottenham and West Ham were the clubs linked with Gomes who looked to be returning to the Premier League before making a U-turn to France. The transfer will see the former Man Utd academy starlet reunite with Mason Greenwood and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as the side prepare for the Champions League next season.