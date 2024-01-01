Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

West Ham pull out of David talks

West Ham pull out of David talks
West Ham pull out of David talks
West Ham pull out of David talksAction Plus
West Ham United are said to have given up on a striker target this summer.

The Premier League side have pulled out of the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.The Canadian, per The Sun, was a serious Hammers target over the past few weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club had been prepared to pay Lille's £30 million asking price for David.

However, there were issues with his agents, who were making extreme demands.

West Ham will now let David choose between the many other teams interested in him.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDavid JonathanWest HamLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham rival Chelsea for Lille striker David
Man Utd in talks with Lille striker David
Tottenham add RB Leipzig striker Openda to shopping list