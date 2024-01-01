West Ham pull out of David talks

West Ham United are said to have given up on a striker target this summer.

The Premier League side have pulled out of the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.The Canadian, per The Sun, was a serious Hammers target over the past few weeks.

The club had been prepared to pay Lille's £30 million asking price for David.

However, there were issues with his agents, who were making extreme demands.

West Ham will now let David choose between the many other teams interested in him.