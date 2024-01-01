Tribal Football
West Ham rival Chelsea for Lille striker David
West Ham United are the latest team to show interest in a Canadian striker this summer.

The Arsenal-linked striker Jonathan David, who plays for Lille, is also being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United.Per The Mirror, the Canadian does have a contract until 2025, but is not going to renew his deal.

Lille are eager to sell him this summer, as they risk losing him on a free otherwise.

The source adds that David also has interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League.

However, he is eager to stay in Europe and will be tempted by Premier League offers.

