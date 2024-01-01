Tribal Football
Tottenham add RB Leipzig striker Openda to shopping list
Tottenham are eyeing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

Sky Sports says Tottenham are  showing interest in the Belgian striker.

Tottenham are looking for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season - and they want to sign a versatile player who can play in several positions.

They  are also showing interest in Jonathan David (Lille) and Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton).

However, Spurs have not yet made an offer for any of these players.

Openda's contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2028.

