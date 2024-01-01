Tribal Football
Man Utd in talks with Lille striker David
Man Utd in talks with Lille striker David
Action Plus
Manchester United are said to be pushing to conclude a deal for Lille forward Jonathan David.

The Canadian is one of the hottest properties in the market at present, as he is a two-footed goalscorer.

Per The I, United have been speaking with David’s camp about him moving to Old Trafford.

David, who will be at the Copa America with his country, also has other clubs circling.

Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa are all vying for his signature, with Lille ready to sell.

Any club will have to put up a fee of at least £25 million to secure his signature.

