West Ham preparing offer for Sunderland youngster Rigg

Paul Vegas
West Ham United are preparing a bid for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

The Sun says West Ham intend to launch an offer for the teenage wing-back.

The Hammers want to do business for around £10m, while Sunderland rate Rigg at £20m.

However, any move will be dependent on whether Sunderland clinch promotion from the Championship this season.

Rigg would prefer to experience the Premier League with his hometown club, though could move if Sunderland miss out.

