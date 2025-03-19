Man Utd to sell several stars including Mainoo as they target Sunderland's Bellingham

Manchester United are plotting a mass clear-out of unwanted players this summer to free up funds to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has four goals and three assists for Sunderland so far this season and is the latest player to be linked with the Red Devils who are in desperate need of a player clear out under manager Ruben Amorim. United are reportedly ready to offload Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen, on top of their attempts to sell Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Amorim seeks to overhaul his squad at Old Trafford but will need the cash to do so which means many of the dead wood who have avoided being sold in recent years despite many disappointing seasons will be on their way out. Casemiro alone is on a £350,000-a-week contract and his departure could see huge finances freed up to spend elsewhere.

Reports suggest United would face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest this summer as each club have closely watched Bellingham’s impressive performances in the Championship. However, United wants to put themselves in a strong position to sign him and likely won’t stop at anything to get his signature.

The Black Cats are on the brink of securing a Championship play-off place and sealing the opportunity to win promotion to the Premier League. If they don’t achieve this Bellingham may be tempted to leave at the end of the season and follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude Bellingham in joining a top-flight division where many believe he belongs.