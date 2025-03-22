Tribal Football
Man Utd watching Sunderland pair Bellingham, Rigg

Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Chris Foxwell
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sunderland attacker Jobe Bellingham.

The younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, Jobe is proving himself an outstanding talent in his own right with promotion chasing Sunderland in the Championship.

The London Evening Standard says United scouts have been impressed by Bellingham's progress with the Black Cats this season.

Along with Bellingham, United are also keeping tabs on Chris Rigg at Sunderland.

The exciting prospect and play anywhere on the left-side of midfield.

