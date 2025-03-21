Tribal Football
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move

Zack Oaten
Manchester United are planning on selling eight players this summer as they attempt to raise funds to buy Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

According to reports United are planning to offload Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen alongside Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans, and as reported by Standard Sport Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony, and Marcus Rashford will join them in a summer rehaul under manager Ruben Amorim

The report speculates that Amorim is desperate for new signings in what will be a completely fresh squad heading into his first full season since taking over from former manager Erik ten Hag. Reports suggest that Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is top of the list of incoming signings that Amorim wants to make to allow more creativity in midfield. 

The mass selling of eight players should free up more than enough funds to buy Bellingham but with the Black Cats on the verge of promotion to the Premier League, it may strengthen their negotiating position. Rival sides such as Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be in the frame which will make things tricky for Amorim especially given their league position and financial restraints. 

