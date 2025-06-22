Tribal Football
West Ham ponder move for Leicester keeper Hermansen
West Ham are eyeing a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

TalkSPORT says the Hammers know the Dane could become available from relegated Leicester due to Profit & Sustainability concerns.

The Dane was outstanding in a relegation campaign for Leicester last season.

West Ham are seeking a new keeper with Lukasz Fabianski being released this summer.

Hammers boss Graham Potter sees Hermansen as potential competition for current senior keeper Alphonse Areola.

