Tottenham prepare £50M bid for West Ham's Kudus despite £85M release clause

Tottenham are preparing a bid for West Ham United winger Mohamed Kudus this summer which will be under his release clause.

Interestingly, West Ham and Spurs have not done business together for 14 years with the last deals coming in David Bentley, on loan from Spurs to the Hammers, and Scott Parker both back in 2011. Now, according to The Guardian, Spurs are prepared to open the bidding at £50m far less than 60 per cent of the top-end figure.

No business has been conducted between the two London based sides since Spurs owner Daniel Levy pulled the plug on a West Ham deal for Emmanuel Adebayor in 2015. Reports have suggested the Hammers would be prepared to sell Kudus for less than his £85M clause but Tottenham would have to move quick as links to Chelsea have been floating around for a number of weeks now.

The report states that Levy is now “prepared to bite the bullet” and make advances towards Kudus this summer as he hopes to end the animosity between the two sides that many feel has been going on for far too long. The Kudus sale comes as manager Graham Potter hopes to raise funds to sign players that better fit into his system and if he does get £50M for the Ghana international he would be able to invest into the club ahead of the new season which will be a huge challenge for his side.