Leeds table bumper bid for Fulham striker Muniz

Paul Vegas
Leeds United have made a move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

The London Evening Standard says Leeds have had an offer for the Brazil striker rejected by the Cottagers this week.

The Premier League returnees have bid £26m plus £6m in bonuses for Muniz, but Fulham have turned it down.

Fulham also resisted enquiries from West Ham in January.

For the moment, Fulham management are insisting Muniz will only leave for a crazy offer this summer.

