Tottenham approach West Ham for winger Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham have reportedly made a move for West Ham ace Mohammed Kudus with the East London club demanding a fee of £65 million.

According to GOAL, Tottenham have added the 24-year-old to their shortlist of attacking options, alongside Bryan Mbeumo.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood that Spurs have been quoted a price of £65 million by West Ham, a fee that they are reluctant to pay at this moment in time.

Thomas Frank’s side are hoping to negotiate a lower fee for the Ghana international and would be prepared to pay around £50 million for his services.

Tottenham face significant competition in the race to sign Kudus, with Chelsea and Newcastle also said to be interested in a deal this summer.

Kudus has an £85 million release clause that will activate in July although West Ham don’t expect it to be activated any time soon.