Arsenal eyes surprise Premier League star to replace Partey

Arsenal are targeting Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard, even as they near a deal for Martin Zubimendi.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Thomas Partey’s time at Emirates Stadium seems to be coming to an end, with the Ghanaian midfielder expected to leave the north London club at the end of the month following stalled contract renewal talks.

With Partey and Jorginho leaving, Arsenal are keen to strengthen their midfield and have identified Norgaard as their top target.

The Denmark international, who signed a new contract with Brentford in March, still has two years remaining on his deal, meaning the club is likely to demand a substantial fee.

Mikel Arteta’s squad will regroup in late July before heading to Singapore and Hong Kong for their pre-season tour.