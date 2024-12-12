Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham picked former Chelsea boss Potter to replace Loptegui this season
West Ham United had made Graham Potter the leading contender to replace Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach was close to losing his job, but the team managed to beat Wolves in the Premier League.

While he has a stay of execution, Lopetegui will be worried about links to Potter.

Per The Mail, the former Chelsea and Brighton coach is the one West Ham want for the long-term.

The club are hoping that they can convince him to end his hiatus from the game.

Potter has not worked since he lost his job at Chelsea close to two years ago.

