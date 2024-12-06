West Ham boss Lopetegui "not thinking" about job future
It's been suggested Lopetegui will be shown the door if they lose.
He said on Friday: "I have big commitment to my work, always, and I am very happy to stay at West Ham. We are going to change the situation.
"I (am) not thinking about this. I (am) thinking we have one very important challenge on Monday against a good team.
"We have to be focused to have a good answer and develop our work until Monday, to get ready to face them and to give our fans a good day.
"I understand all the things around football and I understand my main aim and responsibility is to be ready for a tough, hard match.
"But in the same way, it's a big opportunity and challenge for us at home, to be ready to achieve the three points. That is the most important thing."
He also said: "I don't have anything to say against my players.
"I accept the responsibility and the pressure. That's why I am a coach.
"For sure, we're not happy and, for sure, the fans are always right. That's why I think, until now, they give us much more than we give them.
"We have to change this, and we are looking for this."
