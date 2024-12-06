West Ham boss Lopetegui "not thinking" about job future

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui says he doesn't fear for his job ahead of Monday night's clash with Wolves.

It's been suggested Lopetegui will be shown the door if they lose.

He said on Friday: "I have big commitment to my work, always, and I am very happy to stay at West Ham. We are going to change the situation.

"I (am) not thinking about this. I (am) thinking we have one very important challenge on Monday against a good team.

"We have to be focused to have a good answer and develop our work until Monday, to get ready to face them and to give our fans a good day.

"I understand all the things around football and I understand my main aim and responsibility is to be ready for a tough, hard match.

"But in the same way, it's a big opportunity and challenge for us at home, to be ready to achieve the three points. That is the most important thing."

He also said: "I don't have anything to say against my players.

"I accept the responsibility and the pressure. That's why I am a coach.

"For sure, we're not happy and, for sure, the fans are always right. That's why I think, until now, they give us much more than we give them.

"We have to change this, and we are looking for this."

