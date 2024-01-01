West Ham open Bayern Munich talks for Mazraoui

Premier League side West Ham United are pressing ahead with interest in Noussair Mazraoui.

The Hammers and Manchester United are said to be the two teams chasing after the Bayern Munich full-back.

Per Florian Plettenberg, there have been more talks between the Hammers and Bayern.

The German giants are willing to sell Mazraoui to fund their own transfer moves.

Bayern are keen to cash in on his signature for a fee of around £16.87 million.

United are thought to still be interested in hijacking the deal, but may have to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka before they can buy.