Tribal Football
Most Read
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd approach Palmeiras for Rios talks

Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement

Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Man Utd reduce asking price for full back to secure a replacement this summer
Man Utd reduce asking price for full back to secure a replacement this summerAction Plus
Manchester United are said to have reduced the asking price for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back is on the market for the club to raise funds to make other moves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per German reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are willing to sell him for a lower fee to secure his replacement.

The Red Devils are chasing Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui for that position.

The two clubs are already engaged in talks regarding center half Matthijs De Ligt.

Wan-Bissaka is out of contract in a year’s time, which means he can sign for any team on a free when the 2024/2025 season ends.

Mentions
Wan-Bissaka AaronMazraoui Noussairde Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedBayern MunichFootball TransfersPremier LeagueBundesliga
Related Articles
Man Utd draw up shortlist of replacements for Wan-Bissaka
Big Prem trio alerted as Bayern Munich transfer-list top six
Man Utd turn to Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui