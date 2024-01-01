Man Utd turn to Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui

Manchester United are among the teams hoping to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The attack-minded defender is one of the players the Red Devils are assessing at present.

Per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, the 26-year-old is also wanted by West Ham.

The two clubs are set to duke it out to agree a fee with the German giants this month.

However, the €20-25 million that Bayern want for Mazraoui is seen as excessive.

While the Moroccan is a huge talent with a lot of potential, he is also extremely injury prone.