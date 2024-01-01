West Ham on track to sign Arsenal winger Nelson

West Ham remain on track to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

After having his transfer request accepted by Arsenal at the end of last season, Nelson has been considering the offers that have arrived for him over the past six weeks.

TalkSPORT says West Ham are in contact with Nelson's minders and keen to keep the winger in London.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is a fan of Nelson and eager to see a deal done.

For his part, Nelson would also prefer to remain in London, as offers arrive for him across Europe.