Prem trio chasing wantaway Arsenal winger Nelson

Premier League clubs are queuing for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

Nelson is ready to leave the Gunners this summer and appears set to have his choice of destinations.

The Telegraph says Arsenal will seek to sell for £15-20m.

West Ham are favourites for his signature, but face competition from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Nelson penned a deal to 2027 a year ago, but he now wants to leave after struggling for regular minutes last season.