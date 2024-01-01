Arteta confirms Arsenal sales will happen

Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed sales will happen in the coming weeks.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all expected to be moving on this summer.

And Arteta said from the US:  "Many players are linked to possible deals.

"In one way or another. It is normal. We are in the market."

Fulham are close to buying Smith Rowe from around £35m. Nelson is being linked with Leicester City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest .

Meanwhile, Nketiah is said to be on his way to the French giants Marseille .

