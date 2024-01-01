Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Arsenal considering sale of young talent to West Ham in HUGE move

Arsenal considering sale of young talent to West Ham in HUGE move
Arsenal considering sale of young talent to West Ham in HUGE move
Arsenal considering sale of young talent to West Ham in HUGE moveAction Plus
West Ham United are among the teams leading the race to land Reiss Nelson.

The Arsenal midfielder, who can also fill in at full back, is wanted by several Premier League clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, Arsenal are considering a sale if they get an offer of around £15m to £20m.

West Ham are making a lot of moves in the transfer window to appease manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is also keen to bring former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante back to the Premier League.

Kante spent the past season in Saudi Arabia, but impressed with France at Euro 2024.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNelson ReissKante N'GoloWest HamArsenalChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
STUNNER! West Ham seek sensational Kante deal
Prem trio chasing wantaway Arsenal winger Nelson
West Ham go for Arsenal's wantaway Nelson