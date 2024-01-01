Arsenal considering sale of young talent to West Ham in HUGE move

West Ham United are among the teams leading the race to land Reiss Nelson.

The Arsenal midfielder, who can also fill in at full back, is wanted by several Premier League clubs.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal are considering a sale if they get an offer of around £15m to £20m.

West Ham are making a lot of moves in the transfer window to appease manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is also keen to bring former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante back to the Premier League.

Kante spent the past season in Saudi Arabia, but impressed with France at Euro 2024.