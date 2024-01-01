Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd prepared to sell four players

Man Utd prepared to sell four players
Man Utd prepared to sell four players
Man Utd prepared to sell four playersAction Plus
Manchester United are prepared to sell as many as four first team players this  summer.

The Red Devils are expecting to revamp manager Erik ten Hag’s squad after Euro 2024.Per the Manchester Evening News, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may both depart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United are being linked to a new center half, while a right-back signing is also a possibility.

Two others who may leave include midfielders Hannibal Mejbri and Christian Eriksen.

The former had a poor loan spell at Sevilla, while Eriksen was a bit part player for United last term.

Mentions
Eriksen ChristianLindelof VictorWan-Bissaka AaronMejbri HannibalManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd ponder player exchange in deal for Everton defender Branthwaite
Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka agrees Galatasaray personal terms
Anderlecht using Danish connection to convince Man Utd veteran Eriksen