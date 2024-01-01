Man Utd prepared to sell four players

Manchester United are prepared to sell as many as four first team players this summer.

The Red Devils are expecting to revamp manager Erik ten Hag’s squad after Euro 2024.Per the Manchester Evening News, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may both depart.

United are being linked to a new center half, while a right-back signing is also a possibility.

Two others who may leave include midfielders Hannibal Mejbri and Christian Eriksen.

The former had a poor loan spell at Sevilla, while Eriksen was a bit part player for United last term.