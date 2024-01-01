Man Utd ponder player exchange in deal for Everton defender Branthwaite

A couple of Manchester United defenders are allegedly being linked to Everton.

The Premier League giants are eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from the Toffees.

With Everton demanding a big fee for the youngster, Man United may offer two of their own.

Outlet talkSport have now stated that United could put Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof in the deal.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is said to be a huge admirer of the pair, especially Lindelof.

The Swede has been at Manchester United for years and is well equipped to handle the Premier League.