Man Utd ponder player exchange in deal for Everton defender Branthwaite

A couple of Manchester United defenders are allegedly being linked to Everton.
The Premier League giants are eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from the Toffees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With Everton demanding a big fee for the youngster, Man United may offer two of their own.
Outlet talkSport have now stated that United could put Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof in the deal.
Everton manager Sean Dyche is said to be a huge admirer of the pair, especially Lindelof.
The Swede has been at Manchester United for years and is well equipped to handle the Premier League.