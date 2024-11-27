West Ham midfielder Soler on Newcastle win: Hopefully this can be the start

Soler on Newcastle win: Hopefully this can be the start of a really successful season

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Soler says their win at Newcastle United could kickstart their disappointing start to the season.

The Spain international featured alongside Tomáš Souček and Lucas Paquetá in midfield to help the Hammers to a hard fought away win at St. James’ Park.

“I loved it out there, and I love playing,” the 27-year-old told West Ham's website. “I always want to play, but I know it’s the Head Coach who decides the line-up, but I was really pleased to be out there from the start today and in contact with the ball.

“We had a lot of the possession, and created lots of good chances, and we played really well. I think we just all enjoyed playing together as a team, and we deserved to come away with the right result in the end.

“We are a very good team, with good players, and we showed that tonight. We haven’t been in the position that we want to be in the table, but we’ve shown what we can do, and hopefully this can be the start of a really successful season.”

The Spaniard was a part of the Paris Saint-Germain squad that fell to a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle just a few seasons ago and admitted it was good to face them once again and grab a win this time.

“I came here with PSG last season, so I knew what it was going to be like. I didn’t play but it was a really tough atmosphere and we lost heavily, so to come here and win like we did tonight is really good.

“It’s amazing to be able to give the supporters a night like tonight. They follow us everywhere and we all really appreciate it.”

