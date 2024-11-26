West Ham goalscorer Soucek: I was always confident of victory at Newcastle

West Ham attacker Tomas Soucek was delighted scoring in victory at Newcastle last night.

Soucek says he was always confident of a win.

"Honestly, I had a good feeling from the first minute when the day started," Souček told West Ham's website.

"We had a good warm-up and we all had a feeling that we had to fight, and we did.

"It was a good match and I am proud of the team."

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League.

