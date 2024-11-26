Paqueta explains what is demanded at West Ham as a player after Newcastle victory

West Ham United ace Lucas Paqueta was a relieved man on Monday night after a hard fought win over Newcastle United.

The Brazilian was pleased to see his team earn a hard fought 2-0 win away from home against Newcastle United.

Despite having to dig in against the Magpies, Paqueta was pleased to see them grab all the points on Monday night thanks to Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka goals.

"I am tired, too," the Spaniard quipped to Sky Sports post-game.

"You have to run. If you want to compete in the Premier League, you have to run a lot. You have to play a lot. You always have to do a lot of good things.

"I always demand to run and to play. To press, to defend, to attack. For that, you need to have a high rhythm. Above all, against this kind of team, they demand a lot."

