Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

West Ham fullback Wan-Bissaka "proud" of rare goal

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham fullback Wan-Bissaka "proud" of rare goal
West Ham fullback Wan-Bissaka "proud" of rare goalAction Plus
West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was delighted to help his team get three points on Monday night.

The former Manchester United right-back netted in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hammers did have to defend at times, but were able to maintain control of possession and score two crucial goals to get all three points.

“It was a proud moment (to score my first West Ham United goal) and to score it in today’s game after a big team performance as well,” Wan-Bissaka beamed post-game.

“As the ball came to me, I wanted to just hit it as soon as possible, so that’s what I did, and thankfully it went in off the post. I enjoyed the celebrations as well.

“We played well tonight and stuck together as a unit right until the end and also managed to keep a clean sheet, which is important.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueWan-Bissaka AaronWest HamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle defender Hall: West Ham defeat tough to take
West Ham ace Bowen: Victory at Newcastle can be turning point
Newcastle boss Howe frustrated after West Ham defeat: We were dominant