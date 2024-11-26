West Ham fullback Wan-Bissaka "proud" of rare goal

West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was delighted to help his team get three points on Monday night.

The former Manchester United right-back netted in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Hammers did have to defend at times, but were able to maintain control of possession and score two crucial goals to get all three points.

“It was a proud moment (to score my first West Ham United goal) and to score it in today’s game after a big team performance as well,” Wan-Bissaka beamed post-game.

“As the ball came to me, I wanted to just hit it as soon as possible, so that’s what I did, and thankfully it went in off the post. I enjoyed the celebrations as well.

“We played well tonight and stuck together as a unit right until the end and also managed to keep a clean sheet, which is important.”

