Man Utd ponder bid for West Ham ace Edson Alvarez
Manchester United are interested in West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Mexico international is being considered as a replacement for Casemiro this summer.So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves.

"Understand Mexico captain Edson Álvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag.

"It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player."

Edson has a deal with the Irons to 2028.

