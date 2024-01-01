Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

West Ham medical today for Wan-Bissaka

West Ham medical today for Wan-Bissaka
West Ham medical today for Wan-Bissaka
West Ham medical today for Wan-BissakaAction Plus
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Aaron Wan Bissaka for his exit from the club.

The Red Devils are in the process of selling the English full-back to West Ham United.Now The Mail and other sources state that Wan-Bissaka will have a medical at West Ham on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Red Devils need the deal to go through, as they have their own transfers to plan.

United are close to sealing the £55.8 million double signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Wan-Bissaka’s exit was being held up due to bonus payments he wants from United.

Meanwhile, the club are said to be confident of agreeing a new contract with captain Bruno Fernandes.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWan-Bissaka AaronWest HamManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka taking West Ham medical today
Man Utd and West Ham AGREE Wan-Bissaka fee
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested