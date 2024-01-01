West Ham medical today for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Aaron Wan Bissaka for his exit from the club.

The Red Devils are in the process of selling the English full-back to West Ham United.Now The Mail and other sources state that Wan-Bissaka will have a medical at West Ham on Monday.

The Red Devils need the deal to go through, as they have their own transfers to plan.

United are close to sealing the £55.8 million double signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Wan-Bissaka’s exit was being held up due to bonus payments he wants from United.

Meanwhile, the club are said to be confident of agreeing a new contract with captain Bruno Fernandes.