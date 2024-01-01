Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested

Tribal Football
Manchester United will not have an easy time selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Englishman is said to be demanding a multi-million pound pay-off to leave the club.

Wan-Bissaka, who just has a year left on his contract, is being courted by West Ham United.

Per The Sun, he will only leave if United agree to match up his wages for this season.

West Ham are offering him a lower deal, and he wants the difference matched by his current employers.

West Ham are willing to meet Man United’s £18 million valuation, but will not give Wan-Bissaka excessive wages.

