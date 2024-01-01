Man Utd and West Ham AGREE Wan-Bissaka fee

Manchester United have agreed the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United.

The former Crystal Palace fullback is set to return to London this week, with United identifying Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui as his replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for right back to join #WHUFC from Man United as planned.

"Understand medical tests already booked on Sunday for AWB!

"Fee will be £15m. Man United authorized AWB to travel… Mazraoui, joining soon."