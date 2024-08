Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka taking West Ham medical today

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in London today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Wan-Bissaka is undergoing a medical today at West Ham.

The two clubs have reached terms over a fee of £15m.

United have agreed to sell Wan-Bissaka today as they prepared to welcome Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The Morocco defender will arrive as a direct replacement.