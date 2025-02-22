West Ham management upbeat on Antonio return

Tribal Football
West Ham management believe Michail Antonio can play again this season.

The striker suffered a leg fracture in a major car crash in December. 

However, Antonio is already up and running after spending time in Dubai this month.

Hammer boss Graham Potter said: “He’s recovering.

“He’s been in Dubai and it’s been good for him to get that work in. He’s not at that level of kicking a ball yet.

“It’s just a case of slowly getting back on the pitch in probably a slightly warmer environment than our training ground here in February.”

Asked about a training return, the manager added:  “I wouldn’t be thinking anything this side of the international break for sure.”

