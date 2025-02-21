Frank discusses his tactics after 3 away wins on the bounce ahead of Leicester clash

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank highlighted discipline and tactical flexibility as key factors behind their three consecutive Premier League wins on the road.

The Bees will aim to extend that streak to four when they face Leicester City under the lights at King Power Stadium on Friday.

With Brentford pushing to finish strong this season, Frank believes their recent performances away from home reflect the team’s growing resilience.

Frank stated: "In general, our away performances have been quite good; it's about trying to put as many of those together as possible.

"We were getting closer and closer (to the first away win of the season) - a draw against Everton and a draw against Brighton - and then we got three very good wins in a row.

"Especially Crystal Palace and West Ham, where we were winning by one goal, which is just one bad decision away from losing that lead.

"The team is growing even more this season."