Frank reveals Van den Berg will be out for "weeks instead of months" due to knee injury

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank provided an update on Sepp van den Berg’s fitness.

Frank spoke ahead of the Bees’ Premier League clash with Leicester City on Friday.

The defender, who has made 25 appearances since joining from Liverpool last summer, limped off during the 1-0 win over West Ham.

“Sepp got a minor knee injury,” Frank revealed to reporters pre-game.

“It’s good news. You’re always a little bit worried with the knee, but it’s a minor one and we’re talking about weeks instead of months.

“How many weeks, it depends on how quick he is recovering.

“Straight after the game I was hoping it was a minor one, so I’d say it’s as positive as it can be.”