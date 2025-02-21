Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Frank reveals Van den Berg will be out for "weeks instead of months" due to knee injury

Ansser Sadiq
Frank reveals Van den Berg will be out for "weeks instead of months" due to knee injury
Frank reveals Van den Berg will be out for "weeks instead of months" due to knee injuryAction Plus
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank provided an update on Sepp van den Berg’s fitness.

Frank spoke ahead of the Bees’ Premier League clash with Leicester City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender, who has made 25 appearances since joining from Liverpool last summer, limped off during the 1-0 win over West Ham.

Sepp got a minor knee injury,” Frank revealed to reporters pre-game.

“It’s good news. You’re always a little bit worried with the knee, but it’s a minor one and we’re talking about weeks instead of months.

“How many weeks, it depends on how quick he is recovering.

“Straight after the game I was hoping it was a minor one, so I’d say it’s as positive as it can be.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan den Berg SeppHowe EddieBrentfordLeicesterLiverpoolWest Ham
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta speaks on the PSV draw, chasing down Liverpool and White's return
Brentford boss Frank admits Euro hopes this season
Van Nistelrooy has King address Leicester squad about '14/15 Great Escape