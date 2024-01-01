West Ham make offer to Sessegnon

Tottenham’s departed star Ryan Sessegnon could well be staying in London this summer.

The left-back was released after several disappointing seasons with the north London club.

However, The Guardian state that West Ham United have put in an offer for Sessegnon.

He will not be first choice, but he may well get a lot of game time if he can stay fit.

Another option for Sessegnon is also in London in the form of Fulham, who also want to sign a left-back.

Sessegnon is a free agent this summer as his contract with Spurs is expiring.