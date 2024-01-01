Bundesliga, Prem interest arrives for Sessegnon after Spurs split

Tribal Football
Former Tottenham star Ryan Sessegnon is looking to find his next club this summer.

The left-back, who can play further forward, is only 24 years old but does not have a contract anymore.

Spurs let him go after several injury riddled seasons and a failure to impress during loan spells.

Per football.london, there are clubs who want to sign Sessegnon from the Bundesliga and in the Premier League.

The former England U21 international has undergone several surgeries to attempt to fix hamstring issues.

He is now hopeful that he is over the worst of his issues, but will have to prove his fitness to any potential club.

