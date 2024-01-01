Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR

West Ham make offer for Leeds winger Summerville

West Ham make offer for Leeds winger Summerville
West Ham make offer for Leeds winger Summerville
West Ham make offer for Leeds winger SummervilleAction Plus
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is set to be the subject of a bidding war.

Per The Mirror, West Ham United have put in their first offer to secure the winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is also interest from Roma in Italy, according to reports in that country.

Summerville, who is Dutch and had an outstanding season in the Championship, is a hot property.

Leeds are willing to sell the 22-year-old, but only for a mega fee that helps their financial situation.

The Elland Road club do have him tied down to a deal that goes to 2026, which aids their cause.

However, the attacker is likely to demand a move, as he will feel he is good enough to play first division football.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSummerville CrysencioLeedsWest HamChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rennes plan move for Leeds winger Summerville as Doue set to leave
Prem clubs queue as Leeds willing to sell Summerville
PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz Summerville