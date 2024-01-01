West Ham make offer for Leeds winger Summerville

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is set to be the subject of a bidding war.

Per The Mirror, West Ham United have put in their first offer to secure the winger.

There is also interest from Roma in Italy, according to reports in that country.

Summerville, who is Dutch and had an outstanding season in the Championship, is a hot property.

Leeds are willing to sell the 22-year-old, but only for a mega fee that helps their financial situation.

The Elland Road club do have him tied down to a deal that goes to 2026, which aids their cause.

However, the attacker is likely to demand a move, as he will feel he is good enough to play first division football.