Rennes plan move for Leeds winger Summerville as Doue set to leave

Rennes are eyeing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Rennes see the Holland U21 attacker as a replacement for Desire Doue.

Doue is a target for several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham.

And Foot Mercato says Rennes are prepared now to sell, having identified Summerville as a replacement.

Leeds are willing to sell the youngster - for the right price. Summerville is tied to Elland Road until 2026.