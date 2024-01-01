PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz Summerville

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain as well.

The attacker had an outstanding season in the Championship last season, but was unable to help his team gain promotion.

As a result, Leeds have to sell several players, and have already moved along youngster Archie Gray.

De Telegraaf state that PSG will challenge several Premier League clubs for Summerville.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Brighton are very much keen to secure his signature.

Summerville is ready to leave Leeds, but wants to move to a club where he will play regularly.