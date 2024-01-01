Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz Summerville

PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz Summerville
PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz Summerville
PSG rival Prem giants for Leeds whiz SummervilleAction Plus
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain as well.

The attacker had an outstanding season in the Championship last season, but was unable to help his team gain promotion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, Leeds have to sell several players, and have already moved along youngster Archie Gray.

De Telegraaf state that PSG will challenge several Premier League clubs for Summerville.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Brighton are very much keen to secure his signature.

Summerville is ready to leave Leeds, but wants to move to a club where he will play regularly.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSummerville CrysencioLeedsPSGLiverpoolBrightonChelseaChampionshipLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton move to trump heavyweights for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Brighton ahead of Chelsea in battle for Leeds winger Summerville
Chelsea, Liverpool to bid for Leeds winger Summerville