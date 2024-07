Prem clubs queue as Leeds willing to sell Summerville

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is weighing up a move to the Premier League.

Summerville is ready to leave Elland Road this summer for a top-flight club, says the Mirror.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all eyeing the Dutchman.

And Leeds are prepared to sell the winger, despite also cashing in on Archie Gray earlier this summer after his move to Tottenham.

Leeds aim to sell for £40-50m.