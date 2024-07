West Ham make new offer for Villa striker Duran

West Ham have made a new offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Hammers have followed up last week's failed bid with a new offer of £32m for the Colombia international, says Marca.

Villa are ready to sell Duran to further invest funds in new additions.

West Ham are turning to Duran after being turned off in their interest for Lille striker Jonathan David.

It's been suggested demands from David's agents of a €10m saw the Irons pull out of talks.