West Ham in advanced talks for Villa striker Duran

West Ham United appear to be closing in on the signature of Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

The young striker, who is only 20, was regularly linked with Chelsea earlier this summer.

While their interest has cooled, The Mirror states that the Hammers are closing in on an agreement with Duran and Villa.

The parties have almost agreed to a close to £40million transfer fee, with West Ham having submitted three bids so far.

Duran is ready to move to to the London Stadium club, as he admires coach Julen Lopetegui.

While he would have been more interested in Chelsea or Newcastle United, who were previously linked, he will get more game time at West Ham.

