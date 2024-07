AC Milan, West Ham battle for Aston Villa striker Duran

AC Milan are making a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Manuel Baiocchini is reporting Milan have the Colombian on their wish list.

The 20-year-old's agent has previously confirmed Chelsea were showing interest.

However, it is not only Milan that are keen on Durán as West Ham are also interested.

Villa are seeking £20-30m to sell the attacker.

Durán scored eight goals in 37 matches last season, of which only ten came from the start.