Villa reject West Ham cash-plus-player swap bid for Duran
Aston Villa are said to have turned down an offer from West Ham for Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old has been linked to several Premier League clubs this summer.

Duran, who is highly rated within Villa Park, was the subject of a big Hammers bid.

However, Italian reports state that the offer of £32 million plus young midfielder Lewis Orford was rejected.

Villa may prefer to get only cash for Duran, as it would help them for PSR purposes.

The Midlands club, who are in the Champions League this season, have set the price tag at £40 million.

