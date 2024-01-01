West Ham launch bid for Nice defender Todibo

Premier League side West Ham United are going in for Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice this summer.

The Hammers have already put in a bid for the French defender, who is a wanted man.

Per Sky Sports, the £25.4 million bid has already been rejected by the INEOS-owned French club.

Their owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had suggested that Todibo wanted to go to Manchester United.

However, the clashing ownership of those two clubs means a deal cannot be done, per UEFA rules.

West Ham are hoping to secure Todibo as a replacement for Angelo Ogbonna, who has left the club.