Ratcliffe admits Man Utd Todibo frustration

Manchester United have been dealt their first transfer blow of the summer this week.

The Red Devils have been informed by UEFA that they cannot do a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Per United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Todibo wanted to make the move, but the two clubs have been warned about the deal since INEOS has an investment in both entities.

"We've got a player in Nice who was interested in Manchester United and he probably has the capability," Ratcliffe said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"They’ve said (UEFA) we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United.

“But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves."