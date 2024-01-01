Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Ratcliffe admits Man Utd Todibo frustration

Ratcliffe admits Man Utd Todibo frustration
Ratcliffe admits Man Utd Todibo frustration
Ratcliffe admits Man Utd Todibo frustrationAction Plus
Manchester United have been dealt their first transfer blow of the summer this week.

The Red Devils have been informed by UEFA that they cannot do a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Todibo wanted to make the move, but the two clubs have been warned about the deal since INEOS has an investment in both entities.

"We've got a player in Nice who was interested in Manchester United and he probably has the capability," Ratcliffe said in an interview with Bloomberg

"They’ve said (UEFA) we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United. 

“But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves."

Mentions
Todibo Jean-ClairManchester UnitedNicePremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
BLOCKED! Man Utd denied Todibo signing chance
Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle
Villa make serious move for Nice defender Todibo